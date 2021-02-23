Summer weddings may be a hectic deal because of all the sweat and the heat. But with the pandemic taking one whole year, couples aren’t really willing to postpone any further. Don’t worry, Koimoi is at your service today with a whole out of the box collection. From Disha Patani to Malaika Arora, these Bollywood divas have totally redefined wedding looks as well.

Check out 5 lehenga inspirations that are totally breezy and will help you stand from the crowd!

Disha Patani

Disha Patani created a hell of a lot of noise when she recently attended her friends’ wedding festivities. The beauty opted for a custom Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga. From its pastel colour to the thin strap and feathery dupatta – the outfit had it all that today’s trends flaunt! It’s a total go-to for a sangeet night!

Shraddha Kapoor

It’s always a task to look for lehengas for short people. For all the women looking for a proper red lehenga for their big day, this Shraddha Kapoor worn outfit is a dream tale. Full sleeves, a plunging neckline and shimmery detailing, this Falguni Shane Peacock designerwear can never go out of trend!

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her sophisticated styling. Most of us love white and to have it combined with a proper red dupatta is a whole new trendy look. With the stylish blouse, potli bag and a choker necklace, Rakul looked like a royal beauty in the Faabiiana outfit. One could definitely opt for this for a Haldi look.

Tara Sutaria

Another beautiful piece that has turned a MUST-HAVE in our wishlist. Arpita Mehta styled this outfit with Tara Sutaria as a moose and the ruffles go perfect for a beach wedding. The mirror work across the gorgeous blouse and the bottom of the lehenga totally has our heart. This attire could never go wrong on any of the wedding festivities

Malaika Arora

Well, it’s a third one from the Arpita Mehta Mirror collection that has grabbed our eyeballs. And we cannot shy away from accepting how s*xy it looks on Malaika Arora. The blu-toned lehenga with mid-slits is out of the box match with his mirror blouse. The complimenting dupatta is yet another highlight.

Disha Patani, Malaika Arora or any other – which is your favourite look?

