It’s not about just entertaining the audiences anymore. Bollywood celebrities ought to inspire their viewers to live a healthy life. Bollywood actors and actresses are quite obsessed with working out and following a diet in order to have a healthy and fit body. They are always one step ahead in having a fit and toned body.

Here are some of the actress gym looks:

Malaika Arora

When it comes to fashion statement Malaika Arora will never disappoint you. The choreographer-actress was recently captured on camera post-yoga session. She raised the temperature in a hot pink sports bra and black leggings. She further completed her look wearing white slippers and kept her hair neatly tied. She was also seen wearing a mask as she headed out from yoga class.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh never fails to turn enough heads be it at the red carpet or airport. The stunner was spotted today in Mumbai post her workout session. She looked daisy fresh as ever in her cool and upbeat gym attire. De De Pyar De actress flaunted her toned body and was all smiles for the paps waiting outside the gym. She also followed COVID-19 protocol by wearing a mask as stepped out of her Yoga class.

Ananya Panday

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday shelled out major fitness goals amongst her followers. Sporting a black athleisure, the actress was spotted outside her yoga classes today in Mumbai. Her infectious smile was enough to melt several hearts on the internet.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda is not only a hard-working actress but also trains hard when it comes to fitness. She regularly shares videos of her workout and inspires fans to have a healthy and fit body. She was recently captured on camera outside the gym. She was seen sporting lilac athleisure and infectious smile.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo is one of the many stars who never skip a day of workout. She kept her gym looks coming our way and keeping her fitness levels intact. Her pictures from Instagram is a testament to that. The above snap was shared by the actress before she was pregnant for the second time.

