Red is the colour of love. Since it is Valentine’s week, I see only red everywhere. Be it cakes, decorations or flowers, everything is screaming love from top to bottom. How could I leave this pretty colour when we talk about fashion? Well, In the quest of finding red outfits from the Instagram profiles of some of the top actresses of Bollywood, I came across Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan’s pictures wearing similar red Pant Suits.

These three divas look absolutely stunning in the outfit and set fashion goals to another level. But honestly, if you ask me who carries this look the best, I would not be able to answer the question. Sonam, Kiara and Sara have their own charm and style, and although they are wearing similar outfits, they look quite different. So we are going to give you a glimpse of all three, and you decide who carried the look best?

SARA ALI KHAN

I think Red colour suits Sara Ali Khan a lot. Her pant Suit had quite a formal look except for the fancy sleeves which added a lot of style to the outfit. The actress avoided a plunging neckline, kept her makeup minimalistic, and the only accessory she wore was a ring on her finger. Her long jet black hair looked perfect on this red attire. Oh! And we forgot to mention about the matching red nail paint. Did you skip a heartbeat too?

SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor’s pant Suit was very similar to that of Sara Ali Khan’s. Both attires could easily qualify for a fancy formal meeting. The only point of difference was the golden heart-shaped hair clip she wore on one side and the black Prada bag. Also, Sonam did not go minimal on her makeup. Smoky eyes and red lipstick looked fab!

KIARA ADVANI

Kiara too looks absolutely stunning in this attire. Unlike Sonam and Sara, she chose to go bold with a plunging neckline. The satin belt tied around her waist added the glamour. Pin straight hair, smokey eyes and red hoops finished her look, and we cannot stop looking at her.

Isn’t it challenging to choose the best amongst the three? Well, we leave it up to you to decide that who carried the red pantsuit the best amongst Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Kiara Advani? Vote now!

