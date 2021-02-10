Valentine’s day or not, we girls always want to look our best, don’t we? There is nothing wrong in putting our best foot forward or maybe dress to impress. But, when it is a special day, then this is the least we girls can do for our partners. We would love to have all the attention from our special someone on this day and for those who are happily single a little attention from a cute stranger would be great, isn’t it? Anyway! Long story short, you need to have a perfect outfit for that day and if you still haven’t figured out what to wear, then don’t worry, as like always we have your back! From Shraddha Kapoor To Kiara Advani, here is something from each of their wardrobe, that can help you pick your perfect outfit.

KIARA ADVANI

Here is the best pick for all the modern working ladies. We know that it may be a little difficult for you all to get a holiday on this day and most of you might be working. But, that shouldn’t stop you from looking your stylish best, isn’t it? So here is a red coloured pantsuit from Kiara Advani’s wardrobe for all the working ladies who do not want their style to be compromised by a working Sunday. A perfect pair of heels, light makeup and you are good to go for Valentine’s date-night.

SONAM KAPOOR

This stylish Palazzo Kurta set for all the ‘dil se desi kudi’s’ out there. You can look fashionable in any damn outfit if you carry it confidently. I am sure that this Asymmetric kurta paired over a palazzo will do justice to your desi fashion and make heads turn wherever you go on Valentine’s day. The best part about this Sonam Kapoor outfit is that it has a potli bag attached to the kurta itself so that you can keep your hands busy somewhere else.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS

For all the party and bling lover who love to go bold in their fashion statement this Priyanka inspired outfit is perfect. The plunging neckline, the thigh-high slit will make sure that your partner’s eyes are fixed on you. We are sure that you will make your partner’s Valentine’s day extra special with this outfit.

SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Not every girl likes an all-red outfit. This one from Shraddha’s closet is especially for those girls who like to stand out in the crowd. A pink and red coloured bralette top paired with a silver ankle-length pleated skirt would look perfect for a lunch or dinner date or maybe even a night out with friends in case you are single.

We hope that now you have some options to chose from and that you would look great on Valentine’s day! Go rock it, girls.

