EXCLUSIVE! Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyar De To Get A Sequel? Rakul Preet Singh REVEALS!

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De took the audience by storm and the film went to become a success story. While the end of the first part was kept open, Rakul Preet in an exclusive chat with Koimoi opened up if there is a sequel to the film and below is what she has to say.

Rakul Preet Singh did an Instagram live chat with Koimoi where she opened about many things including her workout secrets, films and quarantine. While on it she also spoke about her much-loved film De De Pyaar De and how there might be a sequel to the hit Luv Ranjan’s comedy.

When asked if the film will have a sequel or not, Rakul said, “Well, that is the reason why we left it open-ended. Because there was a thought, but I think the makers are the right people to tell that. Mera bhi unse yahi sawal hota hai ki kab kar rahe hai hum part 2 (even I keep asking the makers that when are we doing a part 2 to the film).”

On the film front, Rakul has a packed line up with a cross border love story with Arjun Kapoor, a film with Ajay Devgn tentatively titled Thank God, and a Nikkhil Advani film opposite John Abraham.

