EXCLUSIVE! Extraction Actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal Reveals The Fake Spider-Man Spoiler Chris Hemsworth Gave Him About Avengers: Endgame

The trailer of Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role is out today. The film also stars actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal in a pivotal role. In the film, Rudhraksh plays the role of a big drug lord’s son who gets kidnapped and Chris’ character is on a mission to rescue him. Koimoi got a chance to interact with Rudhraksh and we asked him about working with Chris aka Thor.

When asked if he tried to get any spoilers from Chris Hemsworth about Avengers: Endgame, Rudhraksh Jaiswal said that the actor used to give him fake spoilers. The Extraction actor told Koimoi, “When we were shooting in Bangkok, during Christmas 2018, we were shooting the last scene before going for holidays. I tried to take out some spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. I asked him how is Thor in it, what will happen with Captain America and Iron Man, will there be a new character. But I was unsuccessful. Chris said ‘I’m not going to tell you, Roody. You have to watch the film’.”

Jaiswal added, “I told him to give me one spoiler and he gave me fake spoilers to confuse me so that I don’t ask him again. He told me that Spider-Man will turn into Ant-Man. I asked him how is this possible and he said you have to watch the movie for that.”

The actor also said that when he saw Endgame last year, he told Chris about how much he loved Thor’s act in it. About Chris’ reaction, he shared, “I was astonished to see Thor in Endgame. Last year in November, we were called for an additional shoot in Bangkok. I told him that I loved Thor in the movie. He said even he loved it and it was amazing playing Thor in Endgame as he was getting a lot of cuddles and hug. He didn’t have to do a major action sequence in it.”

Talking about Extraction, the film is helmed by Sam Hargrave and the screenplay is written by Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo. This Netflix original also stars David Harbour, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke. The film is slated to release on April 24.

