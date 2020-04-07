Avengers: Endgame Actor Chris Evans Has The Quirkiest Birthday Wish For Paul Rudd & It’s Evergreen Like Our Ant-Man!

If there’s one Hollywood actor who is ageing backwards, it’s Paul Rudd. We are not bluffing at all. It’s out there in his pics and appearances in his films. The actor, popularly known for playing Ant-Man in Marvel films turned 51 yesterday. Age is just a number for Rudd as he still looks like he is in his 30’s and even his Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans aka Captain America thinks so.

After giving an Avengers-style birthday wish for Robert Downey Jr on April 4, the Knives Out actor wished Paul Rudd in a quirky way. Chris Evans shared a picture with the FRIENDS actor to wish him on his birthday. In the pic, the duo looks overjoyed and have funny expressions.

Our beloved Captain America captioned the post on Twitter, “Happy Birthday to another favorite of mine, Paul Rudd!! Enjoy celebrating the 21st anniversary of your 30th birthday(since that’s clearly the year you stopped aging)!!”

Check out the post below:

Happy Birthday to another favorite of mine, Paul Rudd!! Enjoy celebrating the 21st anniversary of your 30th birthday(since that’s clearly the year you stopped aging)!! pic.twitter.com/uf3S9vTVyZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 6, 2020

Ant-Man movie director Peyton Reed also wish his favourite on 51st birthday. Reed shared on Twitter, “Please join me in wishing a very Happy Birthday to your ⁦@AntMan⁩ and mine – Mr. Paul Rudd!”

Please join me in wishing a very Happy Birthday to your ⁦@AntMan⁩ and mine – Mr. Paul Rudd! pic.twitter.com/tq6XW8Y60G — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, after leading two Marvel films – Ant-Man (2015) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), fans were hoping Marvel will announce third film with Paul’s character Scott Lang in the lead. However, that didn’t happens. But they are hopeful that in Marvel’s Phase 5 project, they will get to see another solo film feature Rudd.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Netflix web series ‘Living With Yourself’ in which he played double role. The series received a good response from the audience.

