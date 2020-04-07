LEAKED! Johnny Depp’s Deposition Clips On Amber Heard Trial; Actor Narrates 2015 Violent Fight

It took no time for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relation to turn into a gruesome controversy. From the Aquaman actress’ accusations of domestic violence to cheating allegations with Elon Musk, things have turned uglier than ever. Now, amidst it all is a latest clip of the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor from a deposition in 2018 where he’s narrating the infamous 2015 fight leading to his severed finger.

For the unversed, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got into a nasty fight in 2015, where the actor was left with a severed finger. While the actor has accused his ex-wife of throwing a vodka bottle and physically abusing him that led to such injury, Heard on the other hand maintained that Depp was drunk and suffered the cut while smashing a phone against the wall.

Now, Daily Mail has shared a video, which is a deposition clip from 2018, where the actor can be heard narrating the entire tale from the night. “Basically I had a pretty nasty injury that I actually had to protect her at the time. And so, I said that it was caught in the door in these huge accordion doors at this house, that wasn’t the case at all. She smashed, she threw a vodka bottle at me and my, my hand was resting on the marble of the bar like that. The first bottle went whoosh just past my ear. And the second one was a larger bottle and she threw it from about this distance and it smashed into the bar, which, this finger who I now call little Richard, was, the tip of the finger was severed and all the bone in here was completely shattered,” Depp can be heard saying in the clip.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the court has allowed Johnny Depp to take forward his $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard in the last hearing.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!