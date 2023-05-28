Actress Sunny Leone, who recently made her Cannes debut with the Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Kennedy’, expressed gratitude towards her husband Daniel Weber for being by her side for 15 years.

The actress took to her Instagram recently to share two videos from the prestigious film festival along with a sweet note for her husband. One of the videos shows the couple kissing, while posing for photographs before they entered Grand Theatre Lumiere, where her film ‘Kennedy’ was screened in the midnight section.

Sunny Leone wrote, “God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness! Without you this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened.”

Sunny Leone further mentioned in her note, “Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!”

Reacting to her post, Daniel Weber wrote: “You earned everything you have achieved!!!!! With or without me !!!! I love you!!!!! It’s just the beginning!!!!”

‘Kennedy‘ stars Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal, and marks Kashyap’s return to the genre of neo-noir.

