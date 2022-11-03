Suhana Khan Calls Dad Shah Rukh Khan Her Best Friend!

As the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 yesterday, his daughter Suhana Khan posted a sweet message for her best friend on social media long with a throwback picture.

Suhana took to Instagram where she shared a childhood picture of herself. It features her along with her father Shah Rukh and brother Aryan. The siblings can be seen posing with SRK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suhana Khan captioned it: “Happy birthday to my best friend,” and added with a heart emoji: “I love you the most.”

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of ‘The Archies’. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Shah Rukh Khan married his wife Gauri in 1991. The star couple have three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Must Read: Kriti Sanon Has A Sweet Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan: “The Man Who Made Me Believe In Love”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram