Street Dancer 3D NEW Poster: Prabhudheva ‘The Boss’ Is Back & Looks Uber Cool As Ever!

Street Dancer 3D is hitting all the right notes by creating good hype. With its release being slated in the next month, the makers are keeping the buzz of this Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer intact by giving out some interesting aspects out of this dance movie.

After giving a glimpse of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the makers have finally unveiled the look of dance master Prabhudheva from the movie. Varun took to Twitter and posted a picture along with a caption, “The king will reclaim his throne @PDdancing. 5 more sleeps till the trailer drops of #StreetDancer3D on 18th dec.”

The king 👑 will reclaim his throne @PDdancing . 5 more sleeps till the trailer drops of #StreetDancer3D on 18th dec. pic.twitter.com/9bszfn5z5R — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 14, 2019

In the poster, Prabhudheva looks uber cool in all blue, donning a jacket and a slick hat. He is slaying it with his expressions, conveying that he is all geared up to the dance floor on fire.

Meanwhile, makers of “Street Dancer 3D” hosted a wrap up party for film’s cast and crew on 30th July in Mumbai.

The film’s lead actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor attended the party.

Varun even took to his social media handle to announce the wrap of the film in a heartfelt post thanking the entire cast.

“We dance to express, not to impress. I am so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you everyone — all the dancers from all around the world — for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I’m sad its over. Now on january 24, you will meet the street dancers”

The film also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. All these actors were also spotted at the party.

The film’s director Remo D’Souza came to the party along with wife Lizelle, while producer Bhushan kUmar attended arrived with wife Divya.

