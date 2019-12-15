Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Open To Performing Item Songs Now? The Actress Answers

Kareena Kapoor Khan has played some amazing roles in her career of two decades. Along with winning hearts with her acting, she also made the audience dance to her songs.

While some songs were from her own films, Bebo has also done several item numbers. Whether it’s Chhaliya, Yeh Mera Dil, Fevicol Se or Mera Naam Mary, she has danced to several item songs for films. However, with time, the audience didn’t like the trend of such songs as it objectifies women.

A few days ago, in an interview, director Karan Johar said that he regrets having item songs in his films although initially, he didn’t find them problematic. Recently, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked what she has to say about Karan’s statement, she was taken for a surprise.

Bebo told the reporters, “I don’t know if I would do it today but I can’t run away from the fact that I’ve done it. That’s also very much a part of my repertoire. Whenever you go to any wedding, the first song also they play is Fevicol, chikni chameli and all are dancing on those songs. We are not dancing on anything else.”

She added, “I don’t like the fact that we should be pretentious about it. We’ve done it. It’s not a crime. Maybe we live and learn and not do it again. But I enjoyed it. I can’t lie.”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

