Naga Chaitanya Bags The Lead Role In Geetha Govindam Director Parasuram’s #NC20

Tollywood sensation and young superstar Naga Chaitanya is on cloud nine following all the phenomenal responses which he been getting for his act in Venky Mama which released on Friday. The young actor who happens to be one of the sought after actors in Tollywood has been signed in for a film by 2018 released superhit film Geetha Govindam maker Parasuram.

The film which has been tentatively titled as #NC20 will be bankrolled under 14 Reels Plus film production house by producers Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta.

The production house yesterday tweeted: “#NC20 @chay_akkineni @ParasuramPetla @RaamAchanta #GopiAchanta @14ReelsPlus Production #3”

More details related to the film’s leading lady and other cast are expected to be announced soon in the coming days.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, the actor who has been busy with promotions of his recent release Venky Mama from the past number of days also has a rom-com in his kitty which is being helmed by filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

The film that we are talking about has been tentatively titled as #NC19 and it has the talented and gorgeous actress Sai Pallavi as its leading lady.

#NC19 went on floors early in the month of September.

The shooting of the film is at its brisk pace, and it is expected to be wrapped in early next year. If everything falls in place the film will release in Summer 2020.

