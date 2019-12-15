Kareena Kapoor Khan Fans, It’s Time To Celebrate As The Actress Says She Will Join Social Media; READ DEETS

Kareena Kapoor Khan might not be on Instagram, but the actress knows about each and everything going on there. A few months ago, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he has a fake account on Instagram from he checks the pics and videos.

At a media interaction recently, the actress was asked if she plans to join Instagram anytime soon as she too will break the internet like Jennifer Aniston. Bebo told the reporters, “I don’t know yaar. Even fan clubs have some 6-7 millions followers, right? But there will be an official page which I will do at some point. It will be run by somebody, but it won’t be me. It will be only officially be about my work, information about my projects. But no personal things, just one or two pictures from a family holiday. We always give out something like that. But nothing more.”

When asked about Saif’s Instagram page, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that he has one and asks her for help to see the photos. The Ki & Ka actress shared, “He has. I’ve told him to follow Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani (paparazzi). He forgets it. He calls me randomly and asks ‘How do I see my photos?’. I told him to go and see them on their profiles. “

Well, it’s big news that Kareena will soon be joining social media, if not with her personal account. This is quite big news for her fans.

