World Famous Lover New Poster: Vijay Deverakonda Is Head Over Heels In Love In With His Senior Catherine Tresa

Post garnering overwhelming responses for the first two posters, Vijay Deverakonda yesterday evening took to his social media sites to reveal the third poster from his much anticipated release, World Famous Lover.

The Tollywood star took to his Twitter handle to share a brand new poster featuring him and the gorgeous Catherine Tresa along with a tweet that read: “Union Leader Srinu, Smitha Madam, Yellandu This Valentine’s Day – World Famous Lover.”

Union Leader Srinu, Smitha Madam, Yellandu ❤

This Valentine's Day – World Famous Lover. pic.twitter.com/PSwbNrhT5L — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 14, 2019

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Vijay donned up in Khakee shirt and pant with a helmet in his hand gazing his madam, Catherin Tresa with all smiles. Catherine is seen dressed in denim and having a hearty laugh.

In this story from World Famous Lover, Vijay will be seen playing a coal miner who is love with his senior employee, played by Catherine.

In the first poster which was released on Thursday, Vijay was seen as a husband to Aishwarya Rajesh. The second poster which was unveiled on Saturday had Vijay as lover boy to his French girlfriend played by Izabelle Leite.

If reports are to be believed, the film follows the love stories of Vijay with four different women at four different time periods.

The film also has actress Raashi Khanna as one of the four lead heroines.

World Famous Lover is been helmed by Kranthi Madhav, and it is been bankrolled by Creative Commercials production company.

The music for the romantic drama is been composed by music director Gopi Sundar.

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer is slated to release on 14th February on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

