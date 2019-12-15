Salman Khan: “Dabangg Was Supposed To Be A 2-Crore Film With Randeep Hooda & Then..”

Salman Khan has been spilling a lot of beans regarding his films and the fans couldn’t be happier. The actor is all set to release Dabangg 3 and is promoting the film with full force. Now, his revelation on how Dabangg happened and how the name Chulbul Pandey came, has left us all stunned! Well, to start off with, the movie was supposed to be a 2-crore film with Randeep Hooda. Can y’all believe it?

Salman Khan was yesterday present at a media interaction for the promotions of Dabangg 3 and revealed a lot of details regarding the project. When asked about how Dabangg and Chulbul Pandey came into existence, Salman began as, “Actually, Arbaaz came to me with this movie… it was a very dark film, a small film. It was supposed to be made with 2-crores. At that point, it was a Randeep Hooda, and Arbaaz playing it. Arbaaz told me he’s heard a good script, and he came to me with it.. we spent around 6-8 months hearing it. When I heard the film, I think UTV was going to do it. So, I heard it and I liked the basic feel of it but Chubul was out and out negative.”

Furthermore, he revealed how he made alterations and brought the film and the script to life. “So I told Arbaaz ‘these are the changes that you might have to make.’ So, whatever I didn’t like I passed on. The film did not have any action, not at this level. There were no songs, and the mother’s death in Dabangg (first part) did not show who has killed her, so there would have been no vendetta which is like all empty. So we started working on it. And then, Abhinav agreed to all these changes and did a very good job in the first one. Then there were songs, action, humour, a positive character and the movie released, and worked well too,” revealed Salman Khan.

Wow! That indeed is a big revelation and proves the capabilities of the actor. We are super impressed with this real-life Dabangg. What about you?

