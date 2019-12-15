Fighter: Not Alia Bhatt Or Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda To Romance Janhvi Kapoor?

Vijay Deverakonda has now become a household name even in the Bollywood industry, all credits to his tremendous talent and of course, Kabir Singh (which is an adaptation of his Arjun Reddy). The actor is coming up with the Puri Jagannadh directorial, tentatively titled as Fighter. While names like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday were doing the rounds earlier, it is now being said that Janhvi Kapoor will be playing his leading lady in the film.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is backing the Hindi release of the film, and recently rumours were rife that Boney Kapoor will be marking his Telugu debut as a producer with the film. Now, it is being said that KJo recommended Janhvi Kapoor’s name to the director, and things seem to have fallen into place from both sides.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals the same as, “Even actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday were approached for the part, but things did not materialise. However, Karan Johar was instrumental in getting Janhvi Kapoor on board. The actress is still working her date diary, and in all probability, she might commence shooting in February.”

Wow! Now that is one great and fresh pair B’Town has to look out for. Previously, the actress even shared her willingness to work with Vijay Deverakonda and looks like her wish is turning into a reality after all.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor on the professional front, has an interesting line up with films like Karan Johar’s Takht, Gunjan Saxena biopic and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

