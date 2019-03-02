Pankaj Tripathi Joins The Team Of Gunjan Saxena Biopic; Shares His Experience Of Working With Newbie Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Pankaj Tripathi says his on-screen daughter Janhvi Kapoor is a sincere actress.

He is here shooting for Dharma Productions’ film on real life hero Gunjan Saxena. This is their first film together.

Janhvi will essay the role of the Indian Air Force pilot Saxena, who played an important role during the Kargil War in 1999.

“I liked the character very much. I am having a lot of fun shooting. Janhvi is a very sincere actress. She respects me a lot and I too, respect her for the sincerity and commitment towards her work,” Pankaj said in a statement.

The biopic is being helmed by Sharan Sharma.

“Sharan is a very talented director, well versed with his craft. It’s an opportunity to work under Dharma Productions,” said the “Stree” actor.

