Erica Fernandes’ Lehenga Is The Perfect Outfit For Your BFFs Wedding!

Erica Fernandes who plays the character of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has got a huge fan following on social media. Erica is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses in the television industry. Currently, she’s attending a friend’s wedding in Jaipur and her lehenga is giving us major wedding vibes.

Erica shared the pictures on her Instagram and was seen wearing a pastel green lehenga with an off-shoulder choli with it. The lehenga-choli is embroidered with beautiful bright colours like red and orange with mirror work on it. She accessorised the look with heavy jhumkas and maangteeka with emerald in it.

Her makeup was quite subtle with eyes done in golden hues and bright pink lips. She also wore a small bindi which added just the right kind of authentic look her outfit. She also carried a golden clutch and we are literally drooling over the actresses look.

On the work front, Erica is paired opposite Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and it’s doing great in the TRP reports. Their on – screen chemistry is one of the main reasons behind Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s popularity. The show also features Aamna Sharif, Sahil Anand, Pooja Banerjee, Uday Tikekar, Subhavi Choksey and others in pivotal roles.

