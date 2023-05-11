Amazon miniTVs spine-chiller, ‘The Haunting’, is a classic horror story, revealing the unsettling mystery of a murder filled with terrifying situations that appeal to the darkest anxieties. The short film creates a palpable sense of dread and poses the risk of spreading contagious paranoia to its viewers. Prakruti Mishra, a well-known Odissi performer and National Award winner, is seen playing Prakruti, the protagonist’s confidant in the thriller, alongside her co-stars Erica Fernandes and Gul Panag.

While talking about her experience working for The Haunting, Prakruti Mishra reveals her connection to the horror subgenre & supernatural occurrences. “I relate to a lot of stuff because I also stay with my friend only, and we kind of talk about horror and everything but never experienced proper paranormal but yes have definitely felt energies. So, I think I relate to those parts,” she said.

The actor further mentioned her all-time favourite horror flicks and said, “My favourite Horror films are the all-time classic Raaz and 1920. And Conjuring of course, so all these films are my favourite and I love the horror genre”.

Along with Prakruti Mishra, Erica Fernandes and Gul Panag play crucial roles in Tanveer Bookwala’s horror-thriller. ‘The Haunting.’ The short film is currently available on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV for absolutely free.

