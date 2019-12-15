Pattas Motion Poster: Dhanush Looks Impressive As He Takes The Martial Arts Guru Avatar

Post super success of his last release, Asuran, multiple time National award winning actor & Kollywood Superstar Dhanush is all geared up with his next, Pattas. Post garnering overwhelming response for the first song ‘Chill Bro’, the actor yesterday took to his Twitter account to share the motion poster from the film.

Talking about the motion poster, one must add that the 51-second video does look intriguing. As we get to see various weapons in display and multiple musical instruments being played. And towards the end people practicing martial arts under the guidance of Dhanush who looks quite intense.

As a part of his character, Dhanush had undergone training of various martial arts to give complete justice to his role.

The film revolves around a martial art that was present even before Kalaripayattu.

Pattas has Dhanush in dual roles. As the superstar will be seen playing the role of both father and son.

The Dhanush starrer has Sneha and Mehreen Pirazada as the film’s leading ladies.

Pattas is been helmed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, and it’s been bankrolled by Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thayagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films.

The music for the film is been composed of Vivek-Mervin.

Pattas will hit big screens on 16th January 2020.

Apart from Pattas, the Tamil star also has yet another big project in his kitty in the form of Karthik Subbaraj’s gangster thriller tentatively titled as D40

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!