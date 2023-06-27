Advertisement

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been invited by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his reception to celebrate UK-India week 2023.

The reception is hosted by the UK prime minister at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street, and is a part of India Global Forum’s flagship event UK-India week, which is being held from June 26 to June 30 in London.

UK-India Week 2023 is the fifth iteration of IGF’s flagship event, a weeklong programme that seeks to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between these two countries by providing a platform to spotlight crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

Sonam will be attending the reception on June 28 to represent India and its cultural influence globally.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, on the work front, is all set to make her digital debut as her film ‘Blind’, a crime drama, is set to drop on an OTT platform.

The film will be released on Jio Cinema on July 7. Directed by Shome Makhija, the highly anticipated film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production, ‘Blind’ will premiere on July 7 on JioCinema.

Blind will mark Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s comeback to the film industry after almost four years. The actress was last seen sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor.

