Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who will be soon seen playing a cop in the streaming series Dahaad, is elated with the response that her series received during its premiere at the ongoing edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.

Dahaad is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of a cop named Anjali Bhaati (played by Sonakshi Sinha) who is in pursuit of a killer. It also features a talented ensemble cast including Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to the response received at the prestigious film festival, Sonakshi Sinha said: “I am truly overwhelmed by the response Dahaad has received at the Berlin Film Festival. It’s a proud moment for me to be part of this amazing series, and I’m thrilled to see the audience’s reaction to my character, Anjali Bhaati. She is a superwoman who has an undying fire in her that motivates her to be the fearless person she is.”

Sonakshi Sinha further spoke about making her foray in the digital medium: “This is my first venture into the digital space as well as my first time attending a film festival, and it’s been a fantastic experience. I am really thankful to Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi for making me portray this superwoman on screen. Being at the Berlin Film Festival and witnessing the audience’s reaction to the series has been an unforgettable experience. I’m touched by the love and appreciation shown by the viewers, and it has only motivated me to keep working harder and exploring new avenues.”

The series, produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, has been directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

Apart from Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha will also be seen in another OTT project, ‘Heeramandi’ directed by the master of aesthetics, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3 Will Feature An International Scam Twist? Paresh Rawal Drops Plot Hints, Says “Babu Bhaiya, Raju & Shyam Will Go…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News