Christmas is around the corner and festivities have begun at Soha Ali Khan’s house already. The actress who is quite active on Instagram shared a cute picture of her daughter Inaaya and pet dog playing together.

Soha edited the picture a bit and called Inaaya and their pet, “My reindeers” in the post. Her caption can be read as saying, “My reindeers are all set ! #rudolph #christmas”

Soha Ali Khan is really enjoying her motherhood and keeps on sharing Inaaya’s pictures on Instagram with her fans. Over the years, the little one has also created her own fan following on social media. People adore her cuteness and love to get the latest updates about her. #Inaaya has more than 15k posts on Insta at this moment.

Meanwhile, Soha’s husband and actor, Kunal Kemmu who made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in 2005 with Kalyug recently shared that he feels thankful to the makers for the beautiful film.

Kunal, featured in Hindi cinema as a child artiste in the 1990s before Kalyug, shared the poster of the 2005 film on Instagram.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “On this Day 15 years ago! Thank god meri twacha se meri Umar ka pata nahi chalta (Thank god, my skin does not reveal my age.) Thank you @mohitsuri @maheshfilm @visheshfilms for giving me this amazing opportunity and this beautiful Film. What songs and what a cast and most importantly what an experience this one was.#15yearsofkalyug.”

Kalyug, an action thriller is directed by Mohit Suri. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Smilie Suri, Deepal Shaw, Amrita Singh and Ashutosh Rana. It tells the tale of a man who sets out to take revenge upon the porn industry after his wife commits suicide due to the footage of their first night getting leaked on internet.

Kunal was recently seen in his digitally released film Lootcase, and the second season of thriller web-series Abhay.

We wish a Happy Christmas to the beautiful family. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

