Simmba: Will It Beat Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar To Emerge As The Highest Grossing Cop Movie?

After the blockbuster success of Golmaal Again, Rohit Shetty and team is back to entertain the audience with Simmba. The movie heading for a release this Friday marks the first collaboration of the director and actor Ranveer Singh. With his cop character, Ranveer has entered the league of actors like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, who excelled the cop roles.

Men in uniform had always rocked the Bollywood movies especially the police roles. The robust cop avatar backed with emotional content has proved to be a successful formula in attracting flocks to the theatres.

Talking about the cop movies, let’s take a look at the highest grossers:

Dabangg 2

The grand success of Dabangg is considered as a rebirth of Salman Khan’s stardom and the character of Inspector Chulbul Pandey became a household name. The half Robinhood act of Khan and larger than life elements of the movie made it an out-and-out masala pot-boiler and went on to become a cult. Boasted of sequel factor, Dabangg 2 too, turned out to be a huge success by amassing a total of 158.50 crores.

Singham Returns

Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham and the movie Singham as a whole became a cult upon its release. Boasted of Devgn’s fearless act, stellar supporting cast, whistle-worthy dialogues and Rohit Shetty’s trademark style, Singham emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Just like Dabangg 2, Singham Returns benefitted from the hype due to its predecessor. Singham Returns made a lifetime collection of 141 crores.

Rowdy Rathore

Rowdy Rathore is still one of the biggest hits of Akshay Kumar. Akshay’s dialogue, “Jo mein bolta hu, woh mein karta hu aur jo mein nahi bolta, woh mein definitely karta hu”, became a rage amongst the masses. Akki’s quirky and amusing cop act gathered him a lot of praises from the audience. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie made a lifetime collection of 131 crores.

Talaash

Aamir Khan nailed the character of guilt-ridden and earnest Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat. Though this psychological crime thriller didn’t earn huge at the box office, it saw a decent and respectable number coming its way. Talaash collected 93 crores in its theatrical run.

Coming to this week release Simmba, Ranveer Singh is portraying a cop for the first time and with an immense buzz amongst the cine-goers, the movie is all set to take a bumper opening. Let’s wait and see whether Ranveer’s Sangram Bhalerao finds a connection with the audience and become the highest grossing cop movie for Bollywood.

