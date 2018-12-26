KGF [Hindi] Box Office Day 5: Enjoys The BEST Day Of Its Run!

KGF [Hindi] Box Office Day 5: While it is a known fact that KGF is breaking records left, right and centre in the original Kannada version, even in the dubbed Hindi version it is showing very positive trending. On its release, the film had brought in 2.10 crores which were better than what many (including me) had expected. Considering the fact that it had released alongside Zero and was always meant to be a distant second choice, whatever numbers came in were basically just a kick-start of a sort.

However, there was a surprise in store when the film showed growth on Saturday [3 crores] and then Sunday [4.10 crores]. This pretty much indicated that the word of mouth had started spreading well for the film and audiences were genuinely interested in checking out what this Kannada action-drama had to offer in the Hindi version.

No wonder, collections on Monday made one look wide-eyed at the kind of hold that the film demonstrated. For the film to collect 2.90 crores was a good sign indeed as the numbers are greater than Friday and pretty much the same as Saturday. The game is on for KGF [Hindi] which is turning out to be a good success story in Hindi as well. It has earned better than all the first four days and has collected 4.35 crores on Tuesday.

Currently, KGF [Hindi] stands at 16.45 crore and the trend indicates that it should touch the 20 crore mark after the first week is through.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!