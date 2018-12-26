Bees saal baad, 'Chamma Chamma' is a chartbuster all over again

1998 – This was the year when ‘Chamma Chamma‘ turned out to be a smash chartbuster all over. This was the time when digital revolution was quite some distance away. However, satellite television had gathered pace and word of mouth too had found means to travel in a much speedier fashion that before. The moment ‘Chamma Chamma‘ came on air with Urmila Matondkar making a special appearance for Raj Kumar Santoshi’s China Gate, it turned out to be a huge sensation all over.

Circa 2018 and the story is repeating itself.

‘Chamma Chamma‘ has been recreated, this time with Elli Avram for Prakash Jha produced Fraud Saiyaan. With technology coming into play, the song has turned out to be viral all over again. No wonder, the song has witnessed more than 50 million streams already, and is still counting.

“And to think of it, we are just talking about the online reach of the song,” says Kumar Taurani of Tips, the music company that holds the rights for ‘Chamma Chamma‘, “There is so much traction that the song has gained all over, be it TV, internet or clubs. We are really happy with the response.”

An original composition by Anu Malik which had Sameer as the writer and Alka Yagnik as the singer, the new version has Neha Kakkar, Romy, Arun & Ikka coming together for this Tanishk Bagchi recreation.

“The song has a timeless appeal to it and the instant eyeballs that it has gathered is pretty much a testimony of that,” says an insider, “The song is continuing to grow and the next big target is 50 million views. We are sure that by the time the film releases on 18th January all over, we would have crossed the 100 million views milestone already.”

Well, that would indeed be a huge win for sure!

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

