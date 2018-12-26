Thackeray Trailer: It’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui Show All The Way!

Thackeray trailer featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is out and the man is seen playing the titular role. The makers erected a huge set at the venue to create the atmosphere. They even displayed the antics of Bal Thackeray at the launch. It is attended by the family and politicians.

Thackeray is based on the life of Bal Thackeray, one of most renowned cartoonists in the world of his times and founder of the Indian political party Shiv Sena. On Sunday, Nawaz took to his Twitter and shared his excitement for the trailer to be out.

With his strong resemblance and a similar body language as Bal Thackeray, Nawaz surely holds promise for thrill and entertainment in the trailer. The trailer gives out some glimpses of the controversial journey of this political honcho. Check it out:

Produced by Viacom Motion Pictures, the film is helmed by Abhijit Panse and is slated for January 25th, 2019 release in both Hindi and Marathi.

