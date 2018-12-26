Mera Waala Dance From Simmba: Steal Some Moves For Your NYE From Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan

The third song of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Simmba – Mera Waala Dance is out and it will surely make you groove. The song is filmed on Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Crooned by Neha Kakkar and Nakash Aziz, the music is composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar and Kunaal Vermaa.

Mere Waala Dance showcases Sangram Simmba Bhalerao donning the avatar of a cop and grooving in the coolest way ever! Of course, that craze and sanity are expected when it comes to Ranveer, but what’s better is to see Sara Ali Khan match up that level with the former. Moreover, we love the expressions that are carried by both throughout the song. Cherry on the top is the presence of Ajay in the starting of the song and looks like he is truly the inspiration as Ranveer is seen taking his blessings.

Simmba revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up against rapist in the film.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Simmba, has said that a filmmaker can’t show vague things in a cop film.

Rohit Shetty was interacting with media at the trailer launch of Simmba along with film’s cast Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, and producer Karan Johar on Monday in Mumbai.

“I think cop film works when you incorporate socially relevant issues in it. When you see films like ‘Zanjeer’ or ‘Singham’ you will see that the makers of that film have shown relevant issues which existed during that time,” Shetty said.

