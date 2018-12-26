Simmba Advance Booking Update: Ranveer Singh Is All Set To ROAR!

Simmba Advance Booking Update: So the year will officially end with this Rohit Shetty directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The advance booking has started and is it on the similar lines as Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero or is there any change? Let’s analyze.

Mumbai:

The advance of the film is pretty ordinary in Mumbai as of now but given the massy content, the single screens should help to put up a good total on board. What is to be seen is, how well does it pick up today. A good opening is any which way on cards.

NCR-Delhi:

Delhi is somewhere on the similar lines as Mumbai and results aren’t very exciting for this masala potboiler. Usually, movies of this genre witness a huge turnout on the day of its release, as it relies majorly on single screen crowd. Ranveer, kind of, teased himself to this genre in Gunday but this is a fully fledged introduction of him.

Bengaluru:

Yet again, the movie has still not opened on a fully fledged note. All theaters should open by tomorrow & that would clear out the entire scenario for the film in this city.

Pune:

Pune is still in the all-blue (available) zone and that’s not a shocking thing because this city has always been like this. Few sections of the shows are filling fast but that’s about it. There’s not a major movement in the bookings over here.

Hyderabad:

Chennai and Ahmedabad are boring as far as the advance is concerned. But one city that’s been the most surprising is Hyderabad. It has many oranges (filling fast) and is probably the best of all.

