2018 In Films: A movie is made with a bunch of lead actors and supporting artist making it look more real for the audiences. Other than casting a suitable main lead it’s also important to cast suitable supporting actors. All these characters contribute majorly to make the film watchable and relatable.

Sometimes these parallel leads turn out to be more remarkable and scene stealers in comparison to the lead actors. The year 2018 saw many such films where supporting actors turned out to be a big draw for cinema lovers. Let’s take a look at some of the scene stealers of in 2018 who have raised the bar of the film with the sheer performances.

Richa Chadha – Love Sonia

Actress Richa Chadha is all geared up for her next film, a biopic on Shakeela playing the titular role. Earlier this year Richa played the character of Madhuri in the film Love Sonia, a commercial sex worker entrapped in the global sex market. She stole the show for playing the part as Madhuri who is entrapped in sex racket and suffers from a deadly disease. She was outstanding in most of the scenes she was seen in and even walked away with an outstanding achievement award at the London Film Festival for her role in Love Sonia.

Pankaj Tripathi – Stree

Kaleen Bhaiyya, from the recent release video on demand series Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi always has some surprises up his sleeves for the audience. Pankaj’s performance in super hit horror film Stree was outstanding. His character Rudra was one of the most loved characters in the film that drew many of his fans to the cinema halls multiple times. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. It was Pankaj Tripathi’s character that brought a lot of applause and laughs onscreen.

Jaideep Ahlawat – Raazi

The daredevil Shahid Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur, Jaideep Ahlawat has now come to a phase in Bollywood where the roles are now written keeping him in mind. In Raazi, he was seen playing the character of a RAW agent who trains Alia Bhatt to be a spy was brilliant across the film. Jaideep has a unique way to portray his character that keeps stand out from other actors. While Alia truly gave an award-winning performance, it was also Jaideep’s character whom most of the audience left the theatres in awe of.

Sumeet Vyas – Veere Di Wedding

The superstar of the digital world Sumeet Vyas made it big this year with Veere Di Wedding for being cast as the love interest of Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was the only male lead cast in all-female cast film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Even been surrounded by such brilliant actors Sumeet was successful to be a true scene stealer each time he came on screen in the largely successful film of 2018.

Rasika Dugal – Manto

Actress Rasika Dugal who was recently seen playing as Safiya opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Nandita Das’s Manto was brilliant at par with his onscreen husband Nawazuddin in Manto. Rasika is a brilliant actress with a theatre background that ultimately helped her to match up with the talented Nawaz in many scenes. Much like Nawazuddin who played Manto and earned rave reviews including awards, Rasika too walked away with her incredible praises for being a top-notch actress in the film.

Neena Gupta – Badhaai Ho

The veteran actress Neena Gupta has been in the Bollywood industry past 36 years and has been associated with some of the brilliant films is enjoying rave reviews for her performance as the pregnant woman in older age in the film Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Shanya Malhotra. The NSD alumni stole the show with her performance mother to Ayushmann in the film getting pregnant accidentally by his father played by Gajraj Rao enjoying all the praises surrounding her performance.

