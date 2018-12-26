Simmba Box Office: The 300 Crore Star Ranveer Singh Is All Set To Beat Akshay Kumar In 2018!

It’s been an amazing year for Ranveer Singh, who is enjoying a purple patch in his professional as well as personal life. After delivering a mega success with Padmaavat earlier this year, the actor married his lady-love Deepika Padukone. Now with upcoming Simmba, Ranveer is all set to achieve a stunning feat and beat the most successful actor of 2018, Akshay Kumar.

From the past few years, Akshay Kumar is being very consistent with his movies at the box office. In fact, the actor has not delivered a single flop for a long time. Talking about 2018, Akshay is the highest grossing actor backed by the total nett collection of 374.32 crores (PadMan’s 78.95 crores, Gold’s 107.37 crores and 2.0 Hindi Version’s 188 crores). Ranbir Kapoor remains the second most successful with a total of 341.22 crores raked by Sanju.

With Simmba arriving this week, Ranveer Singh remains the only actor, looking to surpass Akshay Kumar and emerge as the most successful actor of 2018. Till now, Ranveer has a nett collection of 300.26 crores (Padmaavat) and is likely to take-over Akki. Considering the huge mass appeal of Ranveer and Rohit Shetty’s track record of masala entertainers, it would be a cakewalk for Simmba to collect approx 75 crores, thus helping Ranveer to Surpass Akshay’s 374.32 crores.

Apart from being the highest grossing actor, Ranveer Singh also has a chance to achieve a mighty feat of 500 crores, only next to superstar Salman Khan, who had done it in 2015 with a collection of 527.74 crores (Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s 320.34 crores and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s 207.40 crores). To attain such a huge record, Simmba needs a business of approx 200 crores at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor with 337.52 crores (Padmaavat – 300.26 crores and Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 37.26 crores) and Ayushmann Khurrana with 209.30 crores (AndhaDhun – 72.50 crores and Badhaai Ho – 136.80 crores), are the other successful actors of 2018.

