Simmba Box Office Day 1 VS Padmaavat’s 24 Crores: Will Ranveer Singh Break His Own Records?

Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming flick along with the action king Rohit Shetty – Simmba has just 2 days left to hit the theatres and the predictions around the box office numbers have already started doing the rounds. One major thing that’s boggling our mind is whether this movie will end up becoming Ranveer’s highest opening grosser?

With Simmba, audience will witness Ranveer Singh donning a cop avatar for the first ever time. Thanks to Rohit Shetty who’s not only uniting with the former for the first time but also marking his debut in this genre in the most dhamakedaar style possible! Though we have seen him in a similar genre in Gunday before, this will achieve another level as far as the mass connect is concerned. With these firsts, and a mass appealing desi action entertainer – looks like all the factors are adding up to a huge curiosity amongst the masses which in itself is going to work in favour of the movie.

Here’s a look at the opening day collections of Ranveer’s films:

Film Year Collections Padmaavat 2018 24.00 Cr Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela 2013 15.85 Cr Gunday 2014 15.50 Cr Bajirao Mastani 2015 12.80 Cr Dil Dhadakne Do 2015 10.53 Cr Befikre 2016 10.36 Cr Kill Dil 2014 06.85 Cr Lootera 2013 05.15 Cr Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl 2011 04.75 Cr Band Baaja Baaraat 2010 00.95 Cr

Meanwhile, his current top 5 entertainers remain to be Padmaavat (2018) being at the top with a 24 crore opening (inlcuding paid previews), Goliyo Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) with 15.85 crores, Gunday (2014) – 15.50 crores, Bajirao Mastani (2015) – 12.80 crores & Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) – 10.53 crores.

Also with Zero currently running at the theatres, its crash at the box office is definitely going to be beneficial for Simmba, and the next 15 days too will not witness any major movies, so that’s again an advantage for it to have a smooth run. If the movie happens to strike the audience’s interest and the word of mouth goes in favour, it absolutely will break records at the box office and we can’t wait to see that happen.

Simmba is slated to release on coming Friday, 28th December, and only time will tell if it creates a massacre at the box office!

