Sikandar Kher feels that it’s truly a blessing for an actor to be busy and is grateful for getting the opportunity to be associated with some really big projects this year.

Advertisement

The line-up for Sikandar in 2022 includes the thriller web-show ‘Chidiya Udd‘ and ‘Dukaan’. Apart from these projects, the actor would also be collaborating with the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ fame Dev Patel on an International project titled ‘Monkey Man’ and along with resuming his role in Sushmita Sen’s family crime drama web-show ‘Aarya’.

Advertisement

Sikandar Kher says “As actors, we all are constantly going through phases in our careers, some parts do work out, some don’t. But the key is to keep going till you eventually hit a point where something clicks with the audience.”

Sikandar Kher added: “Fortunately, that has happened for me with some of my recent work being appreciated and liked by people which has in-turn helped me in getting work. I also feel that my presence on OTT has helped a great deal in achieving this as the format allows an actor to be seen more, which in due course leads him/her to work more.”

“Grateful to everyone who has seen and appreciated my work and look forward to entertaining everyone on a much larger scale in 2022.” Sikandar Kher said.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Share Pics In A Tuxedo Looking Like A ‘Snacc’; Netizen Tags Katrina Kaif & Writes, “Please Control Your Husband”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube