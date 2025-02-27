The excitement in the air is palpable for all the Bhai fans out there! Salman Khan’s much-awaited actioner Sikandar’s teaser will be released today (February 27). The makers have furthermore also revealed the exact timing of the same. The teaser will be out at 3:33 PM in the afternoon. However, Salman’s curious fans played the sleuth and tried to decode the mystery behind the release timing for the movie’s teaser.

The Secret Behind The Sikandar’s Teaser Release Time

No sooner did the production house Nadiadwala Grandson announce the date and timing of the Sikandar teaser than one of the fans asked the secret behind the time being 3:33 PM. To this, another fan of Salman Khan replied that the timing has a special connection with director AR Murugadoss. For the unversed, the superstar is collaborating with the famed director for the first time.

The fan replied that AR Murugadoss’ lucky number is 9. Hence, the timing is kept as 3:33 PM since 3+3+3 equals to 9. Not only this, but some of Salman Khan also observed that the first teaser of Sikandar was released at 11:7 AM on December 26, 2024.

Now, 1+1 + 7 also comes to 9. Well, it seems like Salman Khan’s fans have managed to crack the mystery behind AR Murugadoss choosing this particular time in the afternoon for the Sikandar teaser release today. The first glimpse of the teaser was shared on the occasion of the megastar’s birthday, which sent fans into a frenzy.

About Sikandar

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see the entertainment quotient flare up as Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss collaborate for the first time. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. It is slated to release on March 28, 2025.

Lucky number for murgados is 9

3:33 —> 3+3+3 = 9 — Kareem Shabrawi (@shabrawi_kareem) February 27, 2025

