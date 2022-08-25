Bollywood actor Sikandar Kher, who won praises for his role of Daulat in the crime drama series ‘Aarya’, has completed the shooting patchwork of his American film ‘Monkey Man’. Monkey Man is an action thriller directed by ‘Slumdog Millionaire’s actor Dev Patel.

Dev Patel has also written the film in association with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. Sikandar Kher and Dev Patel wrapped up shooting some of the pending scenes of the movie Monkey Man from the film in Mumbai.

Commenting on Dev Patel’s directorial, Sikandar Kher said: “‘Monkey Man’ is an action thriller. We had already finished shooting the major part of the movie but some bits were left.”

Opening up on why the shoot was such low profile, Sikandar Kher mentioned that it was a small pending work that he and Dev Patel completed it. Talking about it, he shared: “We shot it in hush hush because it was small pending work and we wanted to wrap up soon. The shoot was so long overdue that it finally came to an end. It is going to be a thrilling movie.”

Dev Patel’s Monkey Man also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, along with Sikandar Kher and Netflix had bought worldwide rights to the film.

