Shilpa Shetty Guarantees Early Recovery From COVID After Practising This Asana, Check out!

Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on the International Yoga Day on Monday to suggest an asana that helps early recovery from Covid-19.

Shilpa shared a video on Instagram where she is seen performing the Bhramari Pranayama.

“BREATHE… it’s THE most important function that the body performs. Breathing right helps provide oxygen to the organs to perform all the crucial processes, from cognition to digestion to strengthening the immune system. So on World Yoga Day, let’s start by practising the Bhramari Pranayama,” Shilpa Shetty wrote.

Sharing the health benefits of the asana, Shilpa Shetty informed, “It helps generate up to 15 per cent more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the humming sound, Aum. This in turn helps early recovery and healing from Covid-19.”

“Spare a few minutes to focus on your breathing today with the Bhramari Pranayama. It relaxes the mind and lowers stress, while improving concentration and alleviating anxiety. Tag 3 friends who MUST start their day by breathing right… #InternationalYogaDay #WorldYogaDay.”

Shilpa Shetty, who is a yoga enthusiast, regularly share videos performing different asanas and encouraging fans and followers to try yoga.

