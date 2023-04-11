‘Besharam Rang’ singer Shilpa Rao talks about her performance in Bali on April 11. She said that it will be more exciting for her as she will be celebrating her birthday also on the same day. She will be singing some of her famous tracks.

The singer has given a numerous hits such as “Bulleya’, ‘Tose Naina’, ‘Roz Roz’, ‘Subhanallah,’ ‘Ishq Shava,’ ‘Ghungroo,’ and her latest song was ‘Besharam Rang‘.

While talking about her performance, Shilpa Rao said: “I am excited to celebrate my birthday in Bali, and I am grateful to all my fans for their continued support.”

Shilpa Rao said that she is satisfied with her achievements and look forward to getting more success in her career.

"It's been an amazing year for me so far, and I can't wait to perform at the concert tomorrow and share my music with everyone," Shilpa Rao concluded.

