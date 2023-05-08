Actress Debattama Saha who is climbing her ladder of success, from spreading her charm on television to making her bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, has joined the list of actors who have turned to singing and even as she is basking in the glory of her music debut Ranjhana, which is a romantic track, the first glimpse of the song has taken the internet to a storm.

Debattama, dropped in the first look of her upcoming musical debut song #Ranjhana she shared the glimpse of her song on her social media. In the teaser, Saha is wearing a black off shouldered couture, with her vivacious voice playing in the background of the video, with a caption stating, “ If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the burden of missing someone, this song is for you❤️💔❤️

Advertisement

Advertisement

Presented to you by #SanjayKukreja, @remodsouza & @blivemusic.in “

#Ranjhana will be featuring Debattama, this will be her musical debut, the song is slated to release on 12th May. For the unversed Debattama was previously seen making her bollywood debut with the movie Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Trolled Himself By Saying “Mera Na Koi Talent Nahi Manta” After Abhishek Bachchan Called The Superstar A ‘Blessed Actor’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News