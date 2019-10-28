Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Literally Have ‘Preeti’ In Their Life

Kabir Singh created a massive storm amongst the cine-goers with fans falling in love with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s mesmerising pairing. Be it the comfort level, or their tremendous chemistry on screens, many wished for them to be a pair in real life too. Looks like their wishes have come true, but just for a while!

Yesterday, various celebrities attended Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash, starting from Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday amongst others. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress spammed her Insta stories with pictures and videos from the bash, giving us insights into all the fun happening there.

In one of the pictures Kiara could be seen posing for a happy selfie in between Shahid and Mira, and honestly, is there any possibility of having them all together? Indeed one adorable trio we look forward to watching more often, be it for outings or maybe a movie? What do y’all think?

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Kiara and Shahid’s Kabir Singh turned out to be a blockbuster affair at the box office. The movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga faced flak from a certain section of the society over its misogynistic approach but that clearly didn’t affect its box office collections.

On the professional front, Shahid will next be seen in Nani’s hit Jersey Remake, which is being directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original movie. There also have been rumours that the actor has demanded a whopping fee of 35-40 crores for the project.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Indoo Ki Jawani. She will also be seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is another project that the actress has in the pipeline, which also stars Kartik Aaryan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!