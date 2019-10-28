MondayMotivation Ft. Salman Khan: Time When Bhaijaan Gave Life Advice

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational dialogue ft. Salman Khan. Yes, we’ve seen him usually in an avatar full of swag but it’s his earnest performances that have won him many accolades.

Salman Khan, in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is pure unadulterated entertainment and is considered to be one of his best performances.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!