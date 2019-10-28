Lilly Singh On Her Parents’ Opinion After She Came Out As Bisexual: “They’ve Been Very Supporting”

A few months ago, YouTuber Lilly Singh took to her social media pages to tell that world that she’s a bisexual. The internet praised Singh for coming out and inspiring others to do the same.

Lilly Singh’s decision of coming out is considered courageous as she is half Indian. So many thought she must have told her parents first and then decided to share it with the world. However, the Indian-Canadian YouTuber shared that she didn’t ask for her parents’ opinion.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Lilly Singh said, “I thought it was important to finally speak about it. Growing up in Indian culture, there are a lot of things we don’t talk about like sexuality, mental health, harassment and abuse. I don’t want to contribute to the culture of silence because these things affect so many of us. But we never create a dialogue. Of course, it was a nerve-wracking situation, but ultimately, I love myself and I am proud of who I am, and that’s why I did it.”

She wants to encourage people to be unapologetically themselves. Singh added, “When I decided to tweet, it wasn’t anyone else’s decision but mine. They (parents) have been very supportive of what I have done so far. They have always been used to a daughter who is very strong-minded and were very clear about what I want to do and who I want to be. Ultimately, they respect my decision. Honestly, I didn’t ask anyone’s opinion and didn’t involve anyone else.”

Lilly shared that it ultimately comes down to conversations and requires a lot of support from parents. She believes that today’s generation has a little more courage about starting conversations on this topic.

