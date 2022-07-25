Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful Indian films in history. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer is now considered to be a much-loved classic. Now the filmmaker is all set to make his debut as a director on Broadway with DDLJ.

Reportedly, Yash Raj Films’ head honcho is producing and directing the Broadway musical Come Fall In Love inspired by DDLJ. The musical stars Austin Colby and Shoba Narayan. However, it seems fans are not quite impressed by British actors replacing SRK in Broadway musicals. Scroll down to know more.

Austin Colby will essay the lead role of Rog Mandel. In the original film, which was released in 1995, Shah Rukh Khan played the lead and his character’s name was Raj. Fans of the superstar aren’t too pleased to hear the report. Some netizens criticized casting a non-Indian in the role and even changing the name of the character. Author Aseem Chhabra also expressed his disappointment over casting a British actor in SRK’s role.

It is widely known that when Aditya Chopra wrote ‘Dilwale Dulhiya Le Jayenge’, he wanted the story of the film to be about the relationship between an Indian girl and an American boy. The original vision of Aditya for DDLJ’s casting was that he wanted Hollywood actor Tom Cruise for the role of Raj, but Yash Chopra turned him down. He advised Aditya to convert the foreign boy into an NRI and Aditya Chopra accepted the advice. Aditya then approached Shah Rukh Khan to play the role of Raj.

Here are some of the reactions below:

But what’s the sense of watching DDLJ, the stage musical without @iamsrk and @itsKajolD? https://t.co/nTdncdRJII — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) July 14, 2022

So not only is a non-Indian playing RAJ in the DDLJ musical, they also changed his name to ROG! What a complete upset……… — Λ l i s h Λ (@AlishaPranjivan) July 13, 2022

Literally who asked for a Broadway musical of DDLJ with a white man playing the role of Raj?????? 😐 Source: https://t.co/h3jwgP844X pic.twitter.com/3sAbx1xZ1y — nick (@theromancefiend) July 24, 2022

WHY TF IS RAJ BEING PLAYED BY A WHITE MAN? WTF? How will this pairing even create a tenth of the magic from the original? Also, DDLJ the movie already is a musical that's easily available to watch. If you're craving a musical so bad, just watch it. https://t.co/dKu0gtOD3P — Pragati Strugs To Funcc (@pragsy_) July 25, 2022

I’m laughing at the Rog in place of Raj! 😂😂 DDLJ as a Broadway musical! Why?? 😅 — 🎶💞riya 🐶☀️ (@fictionfangurl) July 17, 2022

oh americans are whitewashing a musical based on DDLJ?? not surprised but brown people are gonna get on their asses — dri (@dinahIxnce) July 16, 2022

they made raj white in the ddlj musical lmaoooo — s (@miathermopollis) July 17, 2022

Having a white man playing the role of Raj Malhotra in the DDLJ musical is completely and absolutely unacceptable. https://t.co/o0S3dwBlCf — Bhavik Lathia (@bhaviklathia) July 13, 2022

Earlier this month, Austin Colby took to his Instagram handle and announced the news of being cast for the broadway musical Come Fall In Love inspired by Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He wrote, “A few months ago, I had never heard of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) or known of it’s global impact. I am in awe of this beautiful love story, celebrating Bollywood film at it’s finest. And now, to have workshopped Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical under the original director, Aditya Chopra, and trusted with the role of Raj (now Rog) to bring Bollywood to Broadway as a reimagined, inclusive cultural experience will undoubtedly be the greatest honor of my career. I hope I make you proud, @iamsrk.”

