The fan following of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan transcends geographical boundaries. Recently, a group of artists in Balochistan drew a portrait of the superstar on sand in Pakistan’s Gadani Beach.

Taking to Instagram, Sameer Soukat, one of the members of the Rashidi artists group, shared a picture of the sand art.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He shared the picture with the caption: “The biggest sketch of @iamsrk was made and gifted by me @sameershoukat11 and my team @rashidi.artist.gaddani.”

Check Out the sketch featuring Shah Rukh Khan below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameer Shoukat (@sameershoukat11)

The artist shared a bird’s-eye video of the sand art that garnered immense praise on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen with his blockbuster ‘Pathaan‘, four years after his last release ‘Zero’ in 2018.

‘Pathaan’ is his fourth film with Deepika Padukone, and first with John Abraham.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ has minted over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar Continues To Shoot For 15 Crores’ Action Sequence Despite Suffering From A Serious Knee Injury Proving He’s True Khiladi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News