Shah Rukh Khan had to face hardships last year after his son Aaryan Khan was arrested by NCB in the alleged case of drugs possession. Within a month the star kid was bailed out and the superstar was relieved. Due to the matter, SRK paused all his projects but from the last few weeks, the actor is active. The Zero star is currently wrapping the final portions of his cameo in Tiger 3 along with his comeback film Pathan. Along with this, the superstar is set to return back to the sets of Atlee Kumar’s untitled project.

Meanwhile, apart from his maiden project with the South director, a recent report by a leading media claimed that SRK will also kick start Rajkumar Hirani’s film on Donkey Flight for the construction of sets are underway in Mumbai.

As per the latest report by Mid-Day, after wrapping up the cameo shoot in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 and his comeback film Pathan, the superstar will soon start the shooting of Atlee Kumar’s tentatively titled, Lion. Reportedly, the director had earlier scheduled the shoot in November, later due to the rise in COVID cases it was shifted to January. Now, they’ll resume the shoot from mid-February.

The source close the production told, “The schedules have all been pushed due to the unforeseen break. Shah Rukh Khan will begin Rajkumar Hirani’s film in April. So, Atlee Kumar’s team has been instructed to wrap up the actioner by March. The shoot will take place at multiple locations in Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, the source further added that makers of Pathan are trying to lock the Europe schedule, “Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s dates were taken for October. Now, the team is trying to get their combination dates again.”

As per earlier reports by Pinkvilla, an insider close to Shah Rukh Khan opened up about details of Rajkumar Hirani’s next, they said, “Shah Rukh and Hirani have been wanting to collaborate for a while, and are really excited about this one. Pre-production work has already begun and a large set replicating a village in Punjab will be erected in Mumbai’s Film city studio. Construction work will begin in a few days, and a large chunk of the movie will be shot here. Meanwhile, they will also be filming in London and Budapest, recce for which is currently underway.”

