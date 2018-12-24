Shah Rukh Khan VS Salman Khan: Is This Great War Of Stardom Becoming One-Sided?

As the euphoria around the much-anticipated release, Zero, has settled down due to not-so-good feedbacks, the movie is turning out to be another big disappointment from Shah Rukh Khan. And with such average performance of the movie, the heated debate of whether SRK is losing stardom to his contemporary Salman Khan has started arising once again.

The actor who ruled the Bollywood single-handedly during 1990s and 2000s, is sadly, losing his grip at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan or King of Bollywood, is failing to deliver a blockbuster, for a long time now. In fact, the actor had his last big hit, Chennai Express, in 2013.

Talking about the only actor matching SRK’s stature, Salman Khan has raced a way ahead in terms of box office successes. Even the movies like Tubelight and Race 3, which were bashed terribly on the social media and received poor word-of-mouth, crossed the bare minimum mark of 100 crore and 150 crore, respectively. Also, the actor is looking to make a rocking comeback with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat after Race 3 debacle.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is trying to experiment with his roles and genres like in Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and now Zero. Despite all the efforts, SRK is failing to find the much-needed connect with the audience. All his recent releases including Zero, seems as half-baked attempt which neither satisfied the hunger of either class audience or mass audience.

Two years ago, even the renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, described Shah Rukh’s experimentation as a risk. He said, “Megastar SRK becoming ordinary fan,dwarf etc is as big a same blunder as what Kamal Hasan did to lose his stardom to Rajnikant (Salman Khan)”, as in a tweet.

Megastar SRK becoming ordinary fan,dwarf etc is as big a same blunder as what Kamal Hasan did to lose his stardom to Rajnikant(Salman Khan) — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 23, 2016

Now with Saare Jahaan Se Accha, let’s hope that our beloved star gets his much-deserved success.

