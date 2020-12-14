When it comes to sarcasm, Shah Rukh Khan owns the best batch of humour out of all the B-town celebs. Apart from the magic he spells on-screen, he is known for his witty comebacks off-screen. One such incident happened recently when he quote-tweeted one of Gauri Khan’s recent tweets.

In her tweet, she announced the great news of winning a trophy from Arch Digest India for being a part of their AD100 list. To get the essence of Shah’s quote on this, we need to take a rise back to the past.

We all are aware of how Shah Rukh Khan has won a plethora of awards, and he has a special room to allocate then together. In the past few years, we haven’t seen Shah just blazing off the stage to accept an award followed by his charming acceptance speech. This is what SRK highlighted and used to take a dig through Gauri’s tweet.

Here’s where it all started, “I am thrilled to be a part of the AD100 list, and to receive this trophy! Thank you @ArchDigestIndia. #AD100 #ADIndia #gaurikhandesigns #gkd,” tweeted Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan quoted it and said, “Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!!”

Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!! https://t.co/zwrawI4zdm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2020

Now, kids, this is what we call, ’24 (SR)Karat Humour!’.

In other news, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, are all set to open their family home in the Capital for a once in a lifetime stay on leading travel platform Airbnb. Filled with personal keepsakes and mementos from their many travels around the world, the Khan home is a reflection of Shah Rukh and Gauri’s journey together, first as a couple, then as a family.

Located in the leafy neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park in South Delhi, the Khan residence is exquisitely designed in Gauri Khan’s warm inimitable style. Gauri, a celebrated interior designer, has redesigned her home marked by bold hues, an abundance of natural light from many windows and an impressive art collection. Richly textured walls, colourful tapestries, and glittering chandeliers cast an inviting glow. Floor-to-ceiling French doors open to an expansive garden filled with flowers of many hues. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is in the prep-mood for his upcoming YRF biggie Pathan.

[Inputs from IANS]

