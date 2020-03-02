Shah Rukh Khan Shares AbRam’s Drawing & Captions It As “Being A Father The Greatest Source Of Pride”

Apart from being Bollywood’s megastar and nation heartthrob for decades, Shah Rukh Khan is also a very dotting father and time and again he has proved it. His episode with his youngest one, AbRam, are famous over his social media. Today AbRam has sketched him and his father in a drawing and the picture is winning the Internet.

Shah Rukh Khan on his, Instagram handle shared the picture of the drawing that AbRam made and expressed how proud a father he is to be a dad to his three children. He wrote, “Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts….in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason….”

In the drawing titled ‘AbRam and Papa’ by the little munchkin we can see Shah Rukh and AbRam standing across a big heart with many small ones around them.

It was recently when Shah Rukh had shared pictures of AbRam after he won in a martial arts competition. Shah Rukh had written. “You train…u fight…u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing…now I need to train more! Proud and inspired!.”

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero and his next film has become the talk of the town and fans are awaiting the announcement

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!