Baaghi 3 Box Office Advance Booking (4 Days Before Release): Few Shows Are Already Filling Fast For Tiger Shroff’s Film

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is highly anticipated amongst masses and especially, the hardcore action lovers. While there are many calling it a ‘no-brainer’ even before its release, no doubt the film to open with a bang in cinemas across the country. The advance booking was commenced yesterday for this actioner, so let’s see how it is faring.

Take a look at Baaghi 3‘s advance ticket sale across the major centers of the country (4 days before release):

Mumbai

With still 4 days remaining for the release, it’s too much to expect from Baaghi 3, to show its hold in advance ticket sale. Nonetheless, there are a couple or more shows filling fast already and from Wednesday onwards, Single screens like Gaiety are expected to take a rampage mode.

Delhi-NCR

As of now, there’s just a single show out there in the region and Tiger Shroff being amongst the favourite stars in North, the film to garner an explosive response very soon.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is all blank in advance ticket sale but is expected to pull off some brilliant numbers till Friday arrives as Tiger’s War saw an extraordinary buzz here.

Hyderabad

There are a couple of shows with full to almost full occupancy already in advance ticket sale here. The city of Nizams expected to be the best performing circuit for Baaghi 3, as mass entertainers are always welcomed with open arms here.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Just like Delhi-NCR, there’s just a single show filling fast here.

Kolkata is all green (full availability).

Bookings are yet to be kick-started in Chennai.

