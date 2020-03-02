LEAKED! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Dance On the Sets Of Brahmastra & We Already Want To Listen To The Song

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been in the news for all kinds of reasons. From changes in release date to the several patchworks done for the film, the film has been in the making for the longest time. During these shoots, many stills and videos have also being leaked only piquing the audience’s excitement to see the film.

Well, today yet another leaked video from the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is doing rounds. From what it looks like, Alia and Ranbir seem to be shooting for a song that will feature in the film. The background is bright and cheery and we guess the song will be a fun one.

In the viral video that is doing rounds on the internet, we see Alia dancing to the tunes of the song in a pair of denims, a white t-shirt and a shrug. She looks quite cheery as she busts some groovy moves. In a few minutes, she is joined by Ranbir Kapoor as well. Ranbir is also dressed casually in a pair of denim and jacket.

Well, now we wonder what would this song look like. However, Alia and Ranbir’s chemistry does look good in the clip and we cannot wait to see the film.

Earlier, after wrapping up the film Ranbir and Alia’s co-star Amitabh Bachchan had penned down an emotional wrote and wrote, “So they tell me its a ‘film wrap’ for me on Brahmāstra .. and as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the goodbyes are done .. at times they set off some confetti guns .. its the done thing they say ..really ..? sounds more like ‘thank God, good riddance’ …. good riddance of the actor .. had enough of him .. !!! SO so so so .. SOooooooo .. the Blog at night is getting messed up .. Hopefully, it shall be restored, but even if it does not do the morning effort bother the Ef .. let me know the responses, so one can make adjustments .. Work continues in the sweltering sun yesterday and Vit D is taken in by me despite the winter clothing .. many others take shelter .. but what the heck, heat is good .. so yaa .. 4 chairs and all ..” he even praised Alia and Ranbir for their work.

Brahmastra will release on December 4 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!